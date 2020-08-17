Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Orosur Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:OROXF)’s share price was down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.58.

About Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Orosur Mining Inc acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

