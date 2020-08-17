Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Outfront Media by 17,209.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media by 91.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.