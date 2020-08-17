Ovoca Bio (LON:OVB) Shares Down 2.9%

Ovoca Bio PLC (LON:OVB)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.01 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), approximately 912,998 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

Ovoca Bio Company Profile (LON:OVB)

Ovoca Bio plc focuses on development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing Libicore, a medication for treatment of female sexual dysfunction. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

