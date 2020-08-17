Owens-Illinois (OI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – Owens-Illinois was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “O-I Glass expects to benefit from glass demand and improved consumption trends in the current year. Reopening of markets and recovery in demand are driving the company’s performance. Further, the company’s turnaround initiatives and cost-control measures will aid results in the near term. The company’s top priority remains investment in business. It intends to achieve this by investing in joint ventures and incremental capacity, and through bolt-on acquisitions in emerging geographies, while delivering a favorable return on invested capital. However, the ongoing decline in beer consumption in North America will continue to weigh on the company’s results. O-I Glass is trying to counter the impact by focusing on other categories, which is creating operational complexity and impacting costs. High debt level also remains a woe.”

8/6/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/5/2020 – Owens-Illinois had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Owens-Illinois was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2020 – Owens-Illinois was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. 839,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. Owens-Illinois Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

