Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.11

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 40590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $887.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 125,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after purchasing an additional 801,506 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

