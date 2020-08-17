Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Cowen

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parsley Energy by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

