Paxos Standard Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $243.87 million and approximately $201.26 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008088 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Bitfinex, ABCC and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000613 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000049 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, OKEx, Coinbit, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, FCoin, Kyber Network, BW.com, Gate.io, BigONE, Coinall, BitMax, MXC, BitMart, CoinEx, KuCoin, ABCC, CoinBene, Iquant, OKCoin, Coinsuper, HitBTC, P2PB2B, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, SouthXchange, WazirX, Bitrue, Hotbit, C2CX, DigiFinex, Bitfinex, BCEX, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Crex24 and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

