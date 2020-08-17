Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Sells $52,377.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.29. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $118.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

