People (CVE:PEO) Trading 2.2% Higher

People Corp (CVE:PEO) traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.25, 18,341 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 71,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of People from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of People from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a market cap of $646.00 million and a PE ratio of 174.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.55 million.

About People (CVE:PEO)

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

