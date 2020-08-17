Petix & Botte Co Acquires 4,876 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $340.02. The company had a trading volume of 90,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $268.77 and a 12 month high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

