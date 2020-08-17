Petix & Botte Co Buys 15,543 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $274.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.