Petix & Botte Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after buying an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after buying an additional 112,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $159.35. 5,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

