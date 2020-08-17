Petra Acquisition Plans $125 Million IPO for August 21st (PAICU)

Petra Acquisition (PAICU) plans to raise $125 million in an IPO on Friday, August 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 12,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $156.3 million.

LifeSci Capital and Ladenburg Thalmann acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Petra Acquisition provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Our initial business combination and value creation strategy will be to identify, acquire and, after our initial business combination, assist in the growth of a business in the cannabis industry. However, we are not limited to this industry and we may pursue a business combination opportunity in any business or industry we choose and we may pursue a company with operations or opportunities outside of the United States. “.

Petra Acquisition was founded in 2019 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 5 West 21st Street, New York, NY 10010, US and can be reached via phone at (917) 622-5800.

