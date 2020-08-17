Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) has been given a C$2.25 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEY. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.95.

Shares of TSE:PEY traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$2.82. 740,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,896. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

