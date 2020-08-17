Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.95.

PEY stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,896. The company has a market cap of $361.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$4.34.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

