Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

TSE:PEY traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.82. 740,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.19. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The company has a market cap of $361.07 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

