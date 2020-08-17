Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Philip Morris International worth $250,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

PM traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. 2,542,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

