Phoenixcoin Hits One Day Volume of $130.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $929,613.92 and approximately $130.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00049426 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00805159 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.27 or 0.01553795 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,257.26 or 0.99571918 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00144530 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,643,562 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

