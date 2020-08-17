Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Up 38.4% in April

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCK. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $119,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 47.0% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,833. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.