Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PCN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.84. 10,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $171,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 288.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

