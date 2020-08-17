PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $549,444.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00004275 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Binance and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00023009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003906 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000664 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Crex24, Bisq, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bittrex, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Coinbe, Livecoin, Trade By Trade and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

