Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $9.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 139304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Barclays cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock worth $32,172,720. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 175,792 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

