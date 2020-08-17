PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 13,715 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of UnitedHealth Group worth $377,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.51. 2,767,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,912. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

