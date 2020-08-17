PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,913,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,891 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $279,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $104.31. 385,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.10.

