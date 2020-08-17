PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,120 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $231,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,722,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.94. 1,305,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,716. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

