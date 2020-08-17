PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $252.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 3.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $252,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 342.5% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 225.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.59. 104,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,837. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $180.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

