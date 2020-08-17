PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $366.48 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,540,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.92% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $366,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,458,000 after buying an additional 1,148,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,762,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 396,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 241,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 383,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.59. 555,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.