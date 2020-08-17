PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $541.13 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,867 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Visa worth $541,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

