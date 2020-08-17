PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $662.73 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219,134 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $662,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 118.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 77,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,934.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,597,000 after purchasing an additional 249,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $116.80. 790,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,576. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $114.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

