PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Up 11.2% in January

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.21.

PNC stock traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $110.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,792. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.