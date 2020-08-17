PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 7,950 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alphabet worth $686,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,516.24. 998,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,490.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,031.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

