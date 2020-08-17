PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Coca-Cola worth $288,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340,111. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

