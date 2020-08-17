PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $342,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $356.46. 452,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,313. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $384.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.