PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.48% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $212,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after buying an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 605,005 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,845 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,456,000 after purchasing an additional 400,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.33. 2,512,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,792. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.