PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 102,769 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,769 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $550,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

