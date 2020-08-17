PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 106,470 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $350,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,098 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

