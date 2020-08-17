PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 69,743 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69,743 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Mcdonald’s worth $604,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,563. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.