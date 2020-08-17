PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $241.85 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,344,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,854,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 23.56% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,988. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

