PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $422,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,764. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.