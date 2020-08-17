PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,453,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129,739 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $818,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $65.29. 11,429,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,063,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

