Polis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,315.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. Polis has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $35,315.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polis has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00006323 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, STEX, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.