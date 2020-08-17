Polybius Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Polybius has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $9,630.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius token can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00009703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $688.07 or 0.05635265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius (CRYPTO:PLBT) is a token. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

