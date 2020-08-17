POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.00

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 3806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. VTB Capital raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

