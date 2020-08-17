Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, OKEx and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00153496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.01856131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00191160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000930 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00134046 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinExchange, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance, Livecoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

