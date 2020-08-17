Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) Shares Down 0.2%

Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.33 and last traded at $24.36, 258 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 28.24% of Portfolio+ S&P Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

