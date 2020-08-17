PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Sells $140,328.32 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.12. 157,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,637. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

