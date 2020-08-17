Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.50

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 260085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,028 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Principia Biopharma by 852.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.