Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $135.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

