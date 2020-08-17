Profile Utility Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Allcoin. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $98,952.52 and $20.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,878.37 or 0.97713227 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000607 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00164555 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Coinnest, LBank, Allcoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

