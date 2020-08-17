Progility (LON:PGY) Trading Up 44.1%

Progility PLC (LON:PGY) shares were up 44.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), approximately 970,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,865,385% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Progility (LON:PGY)

Progility PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides project management services. The company operates through three segments: Professional Services, Healthcare, and Communications. It operates a communication system integration business, including design, implementation, and maintenance of project management solutions for transport, utilities, and healthcare industries, as well as mining industry; and distributes two-way radio communications products.

